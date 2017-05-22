No bail for suspect in University of Maryland killing, probed as hate crime

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A University of Maryland student accused of fatally stabbing a black man on campus will remain behind bars.

Sean Urbanski is charged with killing Richard Collins III at the College Park campus early Saturday. At a hearing Monday, Urbanski was denied bail.

Defense attorney William C. Brennan argued during the hearing that Urbanski should be allowed to live at home under a series of conditions, including GPS monitoring and treatment for alcohol abuse while his case goes forward.

A judge declined, but said the argument could be revisited at a later date.

Brennan said his client, who appeared in court via a video feed, had "no prior criminal record."

Brennan declined to comment after the court hearing. He said during the hearing that Urbanski's parents were present.

The FBI is investigating if race played a role in the murder. Police say the attack that took the life of Collins, a Bowie State University student, was completely unprovoked.

"Sean Urbanski, with a knife, stabbed Richard Wilbur Collins and killed him," said David Mitchell, chief of police at University of Maryland.

The FBI has been called in to help with the investigation. Police said race may have been a factor, and are looking into a racially-charged Facebook page for the group "Alt-Reich: Nation." Urbanski was a member.



"It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith, and especially African-Americans," Mitchell said of the group.



Collins was preparing to receive his diploma from Bowie State University this week and serve his country. He completed his ROTC training and was commissioned last Thursday as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he expected to join the intelligence division.

"Hate has no place in America. Hate has no place on a college campus," said Artie Travis, Bowie State University's vice president of student affairs.

As of this morning, the "Alt-Reich" Facebook page appears to have been taken down.