NKOTB debut new single on “Late Late Show,” announce new EP

The New Kids on the Block are back -- for “One More Night,” at least.

The hit 1980s boyband stopped by the “Late Late Show with James Corden” to debut their new single, “One More Night” -- and to announce a new upcoming EP, “Thankful,” that will be released May 12.

The release will coincide with the start of the summer tour the band is co-headlining with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

“Thankful” will mark the group’s first studio release since 2013’s “10.” The New Kids have sold more than 80 million records worldwide since the release of their debut album in 1986.