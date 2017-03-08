By Ned Ehrbar CBS News March 8, 2017, 3:39 PM

NKOTB debut new single on “Late Late Show,” announce new EP

Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg and Jordan Knight of New Kids On The Block perform during the iHeart80s Party 2017 on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The New Kids on the Block are back -- for “One More Night,” at least.

The hit 1980s boyband stopped by the “Late Late Show with James Corden” to debut their new single, “One More Night” -- and to announce a new upcoming EP, “Thankful,” that will be released May 12. 

The release will coincide with the start of the summer tour the band is co-headlining with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

“Thankful” will mark the group’s first studio release since 2013’s “10.” The New Kids have sold more than 80 million records worldwide since the release of their debut album in 1986.  

New Kids on the Block: One More Night by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular