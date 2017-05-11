Nicole Kidman spits out Giada De Laurentiis' food on "Ellen"

Nicole Kidman is not a fan of Giada De Laurentiis' cooking, apparently.

So much so that the Oscar-winning actress even spat out De Laurentiis' food in front of her -- on camera.

During a recent "Ellen" cooking segment, Kidman took a bite of focaccia De Laurentiis had brought on set and said, through her chewing, "It's a little tough."

De Laurentiis seemed embarrassed. She laughed and said, "Nicole, it's been sitting there for like five hours! I hate doing these things for that reason."

"I know you're not meant to criticize, but," Kidman shrugged. "It's a little tough." Then the actress spat out the piece of focaccia and said, "Do not let my kids see that I did that." DeGeneres appeared to struggle to chew through the flatbread as well.

De Laurentiis and Kidman had been teasing each other throughout the segment, with De Laurentiis joking that Kidman couldn't cook.