Nicole Kidman reveals she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman revealed a personal detail about which she’d previously kept quiet -- her engagement to Lenny Kravitz.

In 2003, following her split from Tom Cruise, Kidman had been romantically linked to both the “Hunger Games” star and producer Steve Bing. In 2007, she confided to Vanity Fair that she’d gotten engaged to someone around that time, but she didn’t say to whom.

“I didn’t really want a relationship. I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn’t feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub. And then I got engaged to somebody ... but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready,” she said. “I get engaged and I get married -- that’s my thing. I don’t want to date.”

Now, 10 years later, while discussing her new HBO series, “Big Little Lies” -- in which she shares screen time with Lenny’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz -- Kidman explained to The Edit just how serious their relationship had become.

“I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family,” Kidman said. “I love Lenny. He’s a great guy.”