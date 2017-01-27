New Orleans Jazz Fest announces 2017 lineup

New Orleans Jazz Fest is full of big names this year, with Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds and the Kings of Leon -- and those are just the headliners.

Harry Connick Jr., Usher and the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Alabama Shakes, Wilco, Lorde and hundreds of more artists will also perform at the music festival, which takes place from April 28 to April 30 and from May 4 to May 7.

Wonder headlined last year’s Jazz Fest as well, but was unable to perform to his full ability because of the pouring rain.

Jazz Fest will be held at the New Orleans Fair Grounds and will also host hundreds of food vendors.

Tickets start at $65 per day.