Exeter Hospital emergency room evacuated -- live updates

Emergency crews are responding to a "mass casualty incident" at Exeter Hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire.

In a statement, Exeter Hospital said staff and patients in the operating room complained of dizziness Friday morning due to "an unknown cause." The hospital said it closed the emergency and operating rooms "out of an abundance of caution."

The Epping Fire Department said it was dispatched for a carbon monoxide problem.

More than 20 patients were evacuated from the hospital's emergency department, the fire department said. Their conditions are unknown. Aerial footage from CBS Boston showed multiple patients in hospital beds outside the facility.

CBS Boston

Five staffers in the operating room initially complained of feeling dizzy, and the current number of patients is unknown, according to the hospital.

Officials responded to reports of an unknown odor at the hospital at about 11:15 a.m., prompting the evacuation of the emergency department. The fire department said it was dispatched for a carbon monoxide leak.