New “Carpool Karaoke” prime time special coming in May

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” is heading back to prime time. A second special based around the popular “Late Late Show” segment will air on May 22 at 10 p.m., CBS announced Tuesday.

“The Late Late Show Carpool Primetime Special 2017” will feature signature segments and celebrity guests, plus an all-new feature called Toddlerography. Guests will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s “Carpool Karaoke” special went on to win an Emmy for outstanding variety special, and the show’s YouTube channel has racked up 2.5 billion views in the two years Corden’s edition of “The Late Late Show” has been on the air.

A half-hour standalone series has also been announced, to be available exclusively through Apple Music.