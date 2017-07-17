New "Blade Runner 2049" trailer debuts

A new trailer for the long-awaited sequel "Blade Runner 2049" was released Monday, offering tantalizing new details about the follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1982 science-fiction classic.

The new trailer features more ominous dialogue from Jared Leto's villain, plus Ryan Gosling's beleaguered LAPD officer having a rough encounter with a replicant (David Bautista).

"Every leap of civilization was built off the backs of slaves," Leto says in the trailer. "Replicants are the future, but I can only make so many. I have the lock, and he has the key."

The preview goes on to suggest why Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard has been in hiding for so long. And it looks like Ford and Gosling will find plenty more trouble as the film goes on.

"Blade Runner 2019" hits theaters Oct. 6, 2017.