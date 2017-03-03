CBS/AP March 3, 2017, 5:35 PM

Natalie Portman welcomes baby no. 2

Natalie Portman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

LOS ANGELES -- It’s baby no. 2 for Natalie Portman.

The “Jackie” actress’ representative said Friday that she and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed daughter Amalia on Feb. 22. Portman was notably absent at the Academy Awards on Sunday, where she was nominated for best actress. 

This is the second child for Portman and Millepied, who wed in 2012. Their son, Aleph, is 5.

Millepied, 39, is a dancer and choreographer who worked on the film “Black Swan.” He is the founder and director of L.A. Dance Project, a contemporary dance company that works with emerging and established artists.

