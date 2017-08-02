Murder warrants issued for Northwestern professor, Oxford employee

CHICAGO -- Police in Chicago are searching for a Northwestern University professor and an employee of Great Britain's University of Oxford, both suspects in the murder of a 26-year-old man found stabbed to death.

The duo are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Cook County court records show that on Monday a judge issued first-degree murder warrant for 42-year-old Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern, and 56-year-old Andrew Warren, a ‎senior treasury assistant at the University of Oxford's Somerville College.

Public records indicate that Lathem lives at the address where the body of 26-year-old Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau was found.

It is not clear what the suspect's relationship to the victim was.

Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that they have notified federal law enforcement of the arrest warrants. Police urge civilians who encounter the suspects to "use extreme caution" if they are located. Police say they were last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai sedan.

A spokesman for Northwestern said Lathem he has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering school property.