MTV VMAs returning to the west coast for 2017

MTV’s signature awards show is going back to Cali.

After holding last year’s ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden, MTV is moving the Video Music Awards back to the west coast. The 2017 MTV VMAs will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California, the network announced Thursday.

The VMAs were last held at the Forum in 2014, featuring performances by Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith. In 2015, the show moved to downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

“The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the No. 1 concert venue in California, the Forum,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts said in a statement. “Once again, Madison Square Garden set the standard for both East and West Coasts.”

MTV will broadcast the 2017 VMAs live on the east coast on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Nominations will be announced in July.