MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Highlights and winners

Sunday night belonged to the young women, at least according to MTV.

Adam DeVine kicked off his inaugural hosting stint of the MTV Movie & TV Awards with a lavish "Beauty and the Beast" spoof re-dubbed "Movies and TV" -- complete with dancing chandeliers.

Things quickly went wrong as the set began to catch fire, but guest appearances by Josh Gad, Hailee Steinfeld and Rebel Wilson helped keep the number going.

"Billions" star Asia Kate Dillon then took the stage to present the evening's first award -- best actor in a movie -- and highlight the categories' lack of gender distinctions, a change to the awards this year.

"Beauty and the Beast" star Emma Watson nabbed the title, beating out Hugh Jackman, Taraji P. Henson, Hailee Steinfeld, James McAvoy and "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya.

"To me, [the lack of gender division] indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself into someone else's shoes, and that doesn't need to be separated into categories," Watson said. She also referred to her singing work in "Beauty and the Beast" as "pretty terrifying."

Next, Zac Efron and his "Baywatch" co-star Alexandra Daddario stepped out to present the next award, best actor in a show, which went to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobbie Brown.

Tom Holland and Zendaya then took the stage to share a new clip from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" that featured the teenager web-slinger trying to sneak back into his room after fighting crime.

After DeVine underwent some teasing from his parents and "Workaholics" co-stars, "This is Us" stars Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia took the stage to present best duo, which went to Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen for "Logan."

Noah Cyrus then took the stage to sing "Stay Together," bopping around the stage with some enthusiastic backup dancers.

"Get Out" stars Allison Williams and Lil Rel Howery then took the stage to present MTV's signature award, best kiss. But first, Williams needed some advice on how to get black dudes to trust her again after seeing their hit movie.

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome took home the award for their tender moment in "Moonlight," the first time the award had gone to two men since 2007, when Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen won for "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross then took the stage with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.) to present a new award, best fight against the system, which went to "Hidden Figures." Taraji P. Henson accepted the award. "If it were not for these women, we would not be in space," she said.

Speaking of social consciousness, DeVine then introduced a segment called "Adam Gets It," which showed off how forward-thinking he is because he calls "Stranger Things" simply "Things."

Gal Gadot took the stage to introduce the generation award, given this year to the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Vin Diesel came out to accept the award, along with co-stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez.

John Cena and and Aaron Taylor-Johnson then took the stage to present the next generation award, which went to "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya.

The young stars of the upcoming "It" adaptation presented a new clip from the film based on Stephen King's book -- which caused DeVine to wet his pants.

After a quick trip to the Upside Down -- where Barb and the Demigorgon have been getting very cozy -- DeVine introduced Ansel Elgort and Hailee Steinfeld to present the tearjerker award, which went to a particularly emotional scene from "This is Us."