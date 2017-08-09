Moonshiners used Facebook to sell the stuff, sheriff says

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Bladen County sheriff's deputies say a South Carolina man and woman after facing multiple charges after being caught selling moonshine across state lines, reports CBS Wilmington, N.C. affiliate WWAY-TV.

Sheriff James McVicker said Dillen Wright, 20 and Kaytee Nielsen, 26, were arrested following a joint undercover operation involving the Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement Agents (NCALE), and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

McVicker said his office got complaints about two people selling the moonshine via Facebook.

He said the agencies set up a meeting in Clarkton, where an undercover agent met with the sellers, who drove up from South Carolina and delivered 8 quarts of various flavors of moonshine. After the exchange, the two were arrested without incident.

Wright and Nielsen posted $15,000 bond.

"It never ceases to amaze me how people use social media sites like Facebook to carry on their criminal activity. This time it was a big mistake on their part," McVicker said.