Mischa Barton hospitalized in Los Angeles

Former “the O.C.” actress Mischa Barton was hospitalized for a medical emergency on Thursday at around 7 a.m.

A law enforcement official with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS News that police responded with the Los Angeles Fire Department to a disturbance call in West Hollywood and that the incident was treated as a medical emergency.

The official confirmed that the LAFD then took her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Police have no word on Barton’s condition.

The AP reports that the disturbance call was about a woman yelling on Thursday morning.

Barton recently appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.” She has talked openly about her mental health struggles and the pressures of overnight fame, telling People in 2013 that she was hospitalized in 2009 and threatened to kill herself.

“It was a full-on breakdown,” she said. “It was terrifying. Straight out of ‘Girl, Interrupted.’ Story of my life.”