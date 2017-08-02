3 missing after explosion at Minneapolis school levels building

MINNEAPOLIS -- Emergency responders are on scene at a building explosion and fire at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday morning, CBS Minneapolis reports.

Three people were rescued and three others remain unaccounted for, the Minneapolis Fire Department said. Police said five people were transported to the hospital, one of whom was evaluated and released.

The explosion was apparently caused by a gas leak, according to the school.

Mary McGuire / CBS Minnesota

Helicopter footage shows flames and wreckage after in the middle section of the building. Crews are on the scene trying to control the blaze.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said the state was in touch with local authorities to assist in the response. He said the state will "provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders" and those affected by the blast.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said that the cause of the explosion appears to have been related to natural gas. The department says people are trapped in the rubble.

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire - 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

The fire department said one fatality had been reported, but authorities have not confirmed the death.

Fatality not confirmed. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Allison Schmitz, whose child attends Minnehaha, tells CBS Minnesota's Mary McGuire that people were given 15 seconds to evacuate after a gas leak.