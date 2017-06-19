By Ned Ehrbar CBS News June 19, 2017, 4:32 PM

Miles Teller arrested for public intoxication

43 Photos

Miles Teller attends the premiere of "Bleed For This" on November 14, 2016 in New York City.  

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Last Updated Jun 19, 2017 4:33 PM EDT

"Fantastic Four" and "Whiplash" star Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego early Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

When approached by a police officer, Teller began "showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol" and was determined to be "unable to care for his own safety," a spokesman for the San Diego Police Department told Variety.

Teller was reportedly taken into custody and given the option of sobering up at a detox center, but once there he prove uncooperative the center's staff and was subsequently arrested and transferred to a local jail. 

The actor's rep did not respond to a request for comment. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular