Miles Teller arrested for public intoxication

"Fantastic Four" and "Whiplash" star Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego early Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

When approached by a police officer, Teller began "showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol" and was determined to be "unable to care for his own safety," a spokesman for the San Diego Police Department told Variety.

Teller was reportedly taken into custody and given the option of sobering up at a detox center, but once there he prove uncooperative the center's staff and was subsequently arrested and transferred to a local jail.

The actor's rep did not respond to a request for comment.