Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave “Fast and Furious” franchise over female roles

Michelle Rodriguez is threatening to leave "The Fast and the Furious" franchise unless its female characters are treated differently.

Rodriguez wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she hopes filmmakers decide "to show some love to the women of the franchise" in its next installment. If not, she says, she "just might have to say goodbye."

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

F. Gary Gray directed the eighth film in the series, "The Fate of the Furious," and is defending the treatment of women in that movie.

He tells Business Insider that he "thought the combination of female characters was pretty strong." Gray notes that Charlize Theron played the antagonist in the film, while Helen Mirren made a cameo.

The ninth film in the franchise is due out in 2019.