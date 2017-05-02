By Andrea Park CBS News May 2, 2017, 12:39 PM

Met Gala 2017: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make red carpet debut

New celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went very public with their romance on the red carpet at Monday's Met Gala. 

Lopez shared several photos of herself with Rodriguez; the couple coordinated in Harry Winston cufflinks for him and jewelry for her. 

Lopez wore a sky blue Valentino gown with a sheer top layer that covered nearly her entire body -- a far cry from her barely-there dress at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. 

Rodriguez wore a black and blue tuxedo. 

Lopez shared a photo of herself with her new boyfriend on the way to the Gala on Instagram and wrote, "Me and my macho bello." Rodriguez shared a similar snapshot on Instagram and said he and Lopez were "ready" for the gala. 

Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017 #Valentino

Later, she shared a photo grinning on the red carpet with Rodriguez and wrote, "You're never fully dressed without a smile." 

You're never fully dressed without a smile... #metball2017

Rodriguez also showed that he's the perfect Instagram boyfriend -- he shared a photo of himself snapping pics of Lopez on the red carpet. "Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the red carpet at the #MetGala2017," he said.

Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the #MetGala2017

