Melissa McCarthy spotted as Sean Spicer in NYC

Melissa McCarthy is reprising her popular impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" -- and from the looks of things she'll be playing Spicer quite a bit.

The "Bridesmaids" Oscar nominee was spotted in midtown Manhattan Friday morning filming a segment for the sketch comedy show in which Spicer drives a motorized version of his podium down the street among traffic.

Sometimes you see Melissa McCarthy on your way to work A post shared by ned ehrbar (@nedrick) on May 12, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

Earlier this week, McCarthy teased her appearance with a video featuring her getting into costume as she lip-syncs to "I Feel Pretty" from "West Side Story."

And on Thursday, McCarthy took to Instagram -- dressed as Spicer -- to mock the press secretary for hiding in bushes earlier in the week while waiting for reporters to put their cameras away before answering questions about the firing of former FBI director James Comey.