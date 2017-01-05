The all new
By Andrea Park CBS News January 5, 2017, 9:21 AM

Meghan Markle's father reportedly approves of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted looking at Christmas trees. 

Prince Harry has reportedly made it past girlfriend Meghan Markle’s father unscathed. 

Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., told the Daily Mail that their father, Thomas Markle Sr., has met Prince Harry and is happy about the “Suits” actress’ relationship. 

“He’s pretty happy about Harry and he’s extremely proud of her,” said Thomas Jr. “They [Meghan and her father] have an amazing relationship, they’re very close and they always have been.” 

Thomas Jr. said that Prince Harry and his father first met approximately six months ago in Toronto, where Thomas Sr. lives. 

He added, “My dad knew about (the relationship) from the start.”

He said he is unsure if Prince Harry has met Meghan’s mother. 

