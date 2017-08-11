CBS News August 11, 2017, 11:25 PM

Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $393M jackpot

A ticket is seen ahead of the Mega Millions lottery draw in Manhattan, New York, July 1, 2016.

REUTERS

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday were 23, 33, 53, 56 and 58 and the Mega Ball number was 6.

The top prize for the Mega Millions drawing was $393 million. If there's no winner Friday, the next drawing will be Tuesday -- and will likely top $400 million.

There was no winner for Tuesday's Powerball drawing, meaning Saturday's drawing will top $350 million. 

There is a one-time cash option for Mega Millions of $246 million. Tickets are $1. As for Powerball, there's a one-time cash payout option of $224 million and tickets are $2. 

Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball. 

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion -- that's 15 zeros -- according to data scientists at Allstate. 

