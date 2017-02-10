Production begins on “Mary Poppins Returns”

Disney’s “Mary Poppins” sequel starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda is one step closer to realization, as production for the feature film has begun in London, the studio announced Friday.

Blunt stars as the titular magical nanny made famous by Julie Andrews in the 1964 classic, while “Hamilton” creator Miranda will play a lamplighter named Jack.

The new story will take place in 1930s London, with Poppins returning to help the Banks children from the first film, now fully grown and played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer. The cast also includes Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters. Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original film, will also make an appearance.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is being directed by Rob Marshall and is set for release December 25, 2018.