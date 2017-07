Martin Landau, 1960s TV star from series "Mission: Impossible," died Sunday at age 89, according to the Reuters news agency citing his publicist.

The Associated Press reports that Landau died after a short hospitalization.

Reuters adds that the actor made a late-career comeback starring in the 1994 movie "Ed Wood," which earned Landau an Academy Award.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for latest updates.