Mariah Carey lands scripted drama about her life

Mariah Carey is getting her own televised origin story, thanks to a deal for a scripted drama with Starz.

An untitled drama series based on Carey's experiences is in the works, the network confirmed to Deadline, with Carey and Brett Ratner serving as executive producers.

The series will take place in New York City around 1986 and chronicle the rise of a 16-year-old biracial singer-songwriter. Nina Colman has signed on to write the script.

There's no word yet on when the series might make it to air and who might play the young woman based on Carey.