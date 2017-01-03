Mariah Carey's “Glitter” released on Blu-ray at bargain basement price

This just isn’t Mariah Carey’s week.

Days after technical difficulties during her televised New Year’s Eve performance put her in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, Carey’s much-maligned 2001 film debut, “Glitter” was finally released on Blu-ray Tuesday -- for the bargain basement price of $6.99.

Directed by Vondie Curtis-Hall, “Glitter” tells the story of Billie Frank (Carey), a talented singer struggling to make it big in New York. The film also stars Terrence Howard, Max Beesley, Da Brat and Tia Texada.

The soundtrack for the film was released on Sept. 11, 2001, with the film debuting in theaters 10 days later. The release of both had been delayed when Carey was hospitalized earlier that year. The film went on to make $4.27 million at the U.S. box office.