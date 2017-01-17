The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 17, 2017, 2:54 PM

Mariah Carey, Elton John perform at wedding for granddaughter of Russian billionaire

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. 

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A Russian billionaire’s granddaughter wanted a star-studded wedding reception, and that’s just what she got -- featuring performances by Mariah Carey and Elton John, Mark Ronson serving as the DJ and a heartfelt speech by Antonio Banderas.

Vintage photos from Sir Elton John's collection
19 Photos

Vintage photos from Sir Elton John's collection

"The Radical Eye," an exhibition at London's Tate Modern, features nearly 200 modernist photographs drawn from the singer-songwriter's remarkable...

Irene Kogan, the 19-year-old granddaughter of billionaire Valery Kogan, was married in London over the weekend, and the celebration featured some top-notch talent.

Carey performed a series of hits, including “It’s Like That” and “My All,” while John serenaded the happy couple and their friends and family with the likes of “Your Song” and “I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues,” among others during a 12-song set. 

Mariah Carey🎤#wedding #london #mariahcarey

A video posted by tatevik🇦🇲 (@tatevikkar) on

😲 Elton John#wedding #london #eltonjohn

A video posted by tatevik🇦🇲 (@tatevikkar) on

But that kind of entertainment doesn’t come cheap. Carey and John were paid a combined $4.2 million for the gig, according to TMZ -- though it’s unclear how that amount was split between the two of them. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular