Mariah Carey elaborates on New Year’s Eve disaster

Mariah Carey has broken her silence about her now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, explaining that she was “mortified.”

While Carey’s management has been locked in a back-and-forth blame game with Dick Clark Productions over the technical problems that resulted in Carey stranded on stage -- on live television -- Carey herself seemed to be taking the high road.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

While she’s become a hot topic of discussion in the New Year, Carey has been grateful for the friendlier reactions she’s seen.

“My true fans have been so supportive, and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she said.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future, but it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Meanwhile, Carey has parted ways with her longtime creative director, Anthony Burrell, in part over a decision he made that exacerbated the problems on New Year’s Eve. “He’s not being brought back for a number of reasons,” a source told ET.

The source explained that Burrell chose to move Carey’s backup singers off the stage for the performance to make more room for her dancers, which “left Mariah without any support” when the technical difficulties proved insurmountable.