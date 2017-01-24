Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding film finds its Nancy Kerrigan

“I, Tonya,” the upcoming biopic about disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, has cast a crucial role.

Caitlin Carver, a 24-year-old actress best known for appearing on “The Fosters,” has been cast as Nancy Kerrigan, Harding’s rival. Margot Robbie will star as two-time Olympian Harding. Filming is already underway.

In 1994, Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt, famously orchestrated an attack during which Kerrigan was hit on the knee with a lead pipe after a practice session for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Harding pleaded guilty to obstructing prosecutors in their investigation into that incident. She received three years probation, community service and a $160,000 fine.

“Captain America: Civil War” star Sebastian Stan will play Gillooly.