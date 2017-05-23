CBS/AP May 23, 2017, 6:35 AM

Peter Hook says daughter "home safe" after deadly blast in Manchester

New Order's bass player Peter Hook, right, kicks out as singer Bernard Sumner takes to the micophone as the band play the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury music festival, Glastonbury, England, Saturday, June 25, 2005.

JON SUPER

The daughter of rock icon Peter Hook was apparently at the Ariana Grande concert when a deadly bombing outside the venue killed at least 22 people

Hook, co-founder of the seminal bands New Order and Joy Division, tweeted early Tuesday that his daughter "made it home safe."

In targeting Manchester, the attacker struck at one of Britain's cultural hearts. 

The once gritty industrial city, with London and Liverpool, has been one of the main cultural influences on modern Britain, with its iconic Manchester United football team, its cross-city rival City and chart-toppers Oasis, The Smiths and other globally famous bands. Oasis singer Liam Gallagher tweeted that he is "in total shock and absolutely devastated."

Former Manchester United soccer star David Beckham posted on Facebook: "As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy."

Other celebrities reacted to the deadly blast on Twitter.

