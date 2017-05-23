Peter Hook says daughter "home safe" after deadly blast in Manchester

The daughter of rock icon Peter Hook was apparently at the Ariana Grande concert when a deadly bombing outside the venue killed at least 22 people

Hook, co-founder of the seminal bands New Order and Joy Division, tweeted early Tuesday that his daughter "made it home safe."

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

In targeting Manchester, the attacker struck at one of Britain's cultural hearts.

The once gritty industrial city, with London and Liverpool, has been one of the main cultural influences on modern Britain, with its iconic Manchester United football team, its cross-city rival City and chart-toppers Oasis, The Smiths and other globally famous bands. Oasis singer Liam Gallagher tweeted that he is "in total shock and absolutely devastated."

Former Manchester United soccer star David Beckham posted on Facebook: "As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy."

Other celebrities reacted to the deadly blast on Twitter.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017