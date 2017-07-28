Man who sexually abused New York rehab center residents gets 45 years

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A former employee of an upstate New York rehabilitation facility was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for sexually abusing six residents who had suffered traumatic brain injuries, the New York Attorney General's office announced.

According to a statement from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Jacky Stanley, 51, abused residents he was supposed to help acclimate to the facility between July 2014 and February 2015. The patients had been admitted to the Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Traumatic Brain Injury in Lake Katrine, New York to rehabilitate from brain injuries.

"Stanley used his position, and the trust placed in him by his residents, to gain access to the victims to sexually abuse them within days, even hours, of their arrival," read the statement. "The evidence at trial revealed that Stanley threatened one of the victims he abused and the victim's family on multiple occasions to keep the victim silent."

According to CBS New York, the rehabilitation center where Stanley worked provides care to those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries caused by stroke, car accidents, falls and other incidents.