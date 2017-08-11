CBS/AP August 11, 2017, 9:32 AM

Man dies after entering burning mobile home to retrieve cell phone

A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old and a woman were inside the mobile home when the fire erupted early Friday morning.

ANDERSON, S.C. -- A man who authorities say went inside a burning mobile home to retrieve his phone has died in South Carolina. 

CBS affiliate WSPA-TV reports the 22-year-old victim, a 17-year-old and a woman were in the mobile home when the fire erupted around 3 a.m. Friday.

The woman awoke to smoke. All three made it out safely, but the man went back in to get his cell phone and didn't come back out. His body was later found in a back bedroom. 

Authorities are withholding the victim's identity pending family notification. An autopsy is underway to determine his cause of death. 

The Homeland Park Fire Department and Flat Rock-Bowen Fire Department were called in to fight the fire.

According to firefighters, there were no working smoke detectors inside the mobile home.   

Authorities believe the blaze may have been sparked by a cigarette.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

