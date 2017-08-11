Runaway 16-year-old may be victim of sex trafficking, authorities say

PORTLAND -- Authorities are searching for a missing teen who was once a sex trafficking victim and may be once again, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV in Portland reports.

Malia Janae Carbaugh, 16, ran away from her Portland home on August 10 and may have taken a flight to Las Vegas via Spirit Airlines.

In July, officials found Carbaugh in Los Angeles during sex trafficking investigation. Police said 25-year-old James Demarr Jackson trafficked the teenager in both Nevada and California before he was arrested.

Authorities believe the teen is now attempting to reunite with Jackson.

Following his July arrest, Jackson was charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor in California. He also has prior arrests relating to sex trafficking crimes.

Carbaugh is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They said she has a navel piercing and may be in the company of an adult male.