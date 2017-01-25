Madonna denies report she is adopting two more children from Malawi

Madonna has taken issue with a report that she had filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

A government spokesman said Wednesday that the singer had appeared before a High Court judge to request approval for the adoptions, according to the Associated Press.

Spokesman Mlenga Mvula said it was up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order and that Madonna would have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

But the “Material Girl” singer insists that Mvula’s claims are false.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home,” Madonna told People magazine in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

In 2008, Madonna adopted David Banda and a year later adopted Mercy James.