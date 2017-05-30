Lynda Carter, Gal Gadot embrace on “Wonder Woman” red carpet

Two generations of Wonder Women came together to celebrate the iconic character's big-screen debut.

Gal Gadot, who stars in the new DC Comics film "Wonder Woman," had a touching moment on the film's Hollywood premiere with Lynda Carter, who played the character on TV in the 1970s.

The two actresses embraced and laughed together on the red carpet, with director Patty Jenkins on hand.

Carter highlighted the moment on social media with a pun-filled post to Instagram.

Wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely @gal_gadot at the World Premiere of Wonder Woman!! #wonderwomanfilm • 📸: @james.alt 😘 A post shared by Lynda Carter Official (@reallyndacarter) on May 25, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

She also wrote about the experience in a touching Facebook post.

"I'm in L.A., so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot," Carter wrote. "I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great!"

Gadot had plenty of nice things to say about her predecessor.

"I just love her very much so," she told ET on the red carpet. "She is such a special women and a unique person and it's always great to see her, especially tonight where she's going to see the movie for the first time. And my heart is going crazy."

"Wonder Woman" hits theaters June 2.