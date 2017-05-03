Luis Miguel surrenders to U.S. marshals in Los Angeles court

Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrendered to U.S. marshals after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Miguel, whose real name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basterie, is suspected of not paying his former manager more than $1 million. He surrendered and appeared at federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday and was released on bond afterward.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miguel in April for failure to appear at court hearings in the case, reports Reuters.

A judge in New York ordered Miguel to pay the money to his former manager, William Brockhaus, and the case was later transferred to federal court in California.

Miguel has nine Grammy Awards under his belt and is known as "El Sol de Mexico" or Mexico's Sun. He's also known as the "Latin Frank Sinatra" and dated Daisy Fuentes and Mariah Carey in the past.