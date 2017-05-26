“Love Actually” stars reunite for Red Nose Day sequel

"Love Actually" fans can finally see what's happened to some of their favorite characters from the film, thanks to the "Red Nose Day Actually" special, which aired Thursday night.

In the clip, written and directed by "Love Actually" creator Richard Curtis, fans got to catch up with the likes of Juliet (Keira Knightley), Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Mark (Andrew Lincoln) -- who made good on one of his promises from his cue cards from the film.

At 10 Downing Street, Hugh Grant's David is once again prime minister after a five-year absence, and he's now married to Natalie (Martine MCutcheon) -- and he's still got some questionable dance moves.

Also along for the ride are Rowan Atkinson, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson -- plus a few new additions, including Kate Moss and Patrick Dempsey.

Check out the whole special to see what everyone's been up to in the intervening 14 years.