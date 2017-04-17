Lorde debuts new music on Coachella weekend

Lorde had a busy weekend after a surprise concert Friday night and her Coachella performance Sunday.

The singer had not taken the stage since 2014 and decided to come back with a bang. Her surprise concert on Friday at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, sold out quickly, with tickets priced at just $20 -- “because i’m 20 and because i love you,” she wrote on Twitter.

And concertgoers were in for a treat: Lorde debuted new songs from her upcoming album, “Melodrama,” including one called “Sober.”

She also debuted “Homemade Dynamite” at Coachella on Sunday -- it was the song’s world premiere.

The singer’s new album is out June 16.