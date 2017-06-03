London Bridge attack timeline as it happened and reaction

LONDON -- The events around the London terror attack unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT -- 5:00 p.m. ET -- on Saturday night when a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were shot dead by police.

CBS News

Below is an account of how the events unfolded:

5:08 p.m. ET: London police received calls of reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the London Bridge.

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge underground station evacuated.

5:14 p.m. ET: London Ambulance Service arrived, taking the wounded to several hospitals across London. One of the wounded was a British Transport officer who had responded to the London Bridge attack.

5:16 p.m. ET: Police arrived on-scene at the Borough Market area of London and fatally shot the three suspects.

Around this same time, police were also responding to a separate incident in Vauxhall. At the time, it was believed to be a stabbing.

Sky News

7:24 p.m. ET: President Trump tweeted that the U.S. needs "the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety," after the incidents in London.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Shortly afterward, he offered solidarity.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

7:39 p.m. ET: British Prime Minister Theresa May said the "terrible incident" is being treated as "potential act of terror." Downing Street said May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Sunday. A spokesman for May said the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated.

7:51 p.m. ET: Metropolitan Police tweeted that the Vauxhall incident was not connected to the London Bridge and Borough Market incidents.

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

8:06 p.m. ET: London Ambulance Service issued a statement on their response.

Our latest statement about #LondonBridge incident. We've sent a number of resources to scene & more info will follow https://t.co/hCiKVCBrnb pic.twitter.com/nCoIPoXCrV — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 4, 2017

8:07 p.m. ET: Police said they were working with Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution to evacuate public from the London Bridge incident.

8:22 p.m. ET: Australian Labor Sen. Sam Dastyari was eating at a restaurant near London Bridge during the attack.

No details of what happened but the way the police are handling this is a testament to training, professionalism and experience. (3of3) — Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) June 3, 2017

8:26 p.m. ET: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying they are "monitoring" the situation in Britain.

"We are working with our interagency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area. U.S. citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness. We encourage any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance."

8:39 p.m. ET: London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the bridge area incidents as a"deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners."

9:28 p.m. ET: A photo circulating on social media showed a man lying on the ground with canisters attached to his belt.

Gabriele Sciotto

10:53 p.m. ET: Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley gave an update, saying a "protracted incident" unfolded, starting on London Bridge and continuing to Borough Market.

He said that six people died in the incident in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. At least 20 people were wounded, including a police officer.

The three attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but it was determined to be a hoax, Rowley said.

11:09 p.m. ET: President Trump spoke with May, the White House said. Mr. Trump offered his condolences and said the U.S. would support Britain.

11:35 p.m. ET: London Ambulance Services said more than 30 people were taken to five area hospitals.

Sunday, June 4

1:24 a.m. ET: London Ambulance Service updated the number of people injured, saying that 48 people were taken to five area hospitals.

1:35 a.m. ET: Prime Minister May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

2:10 a.m. ET: The Sunday Times' Sanya Burgess tweeted the scene of the attack after the sun rose on Sunday.

As the sun rises, the grim reality sets in #LondonAttacks pic.twitter.com/IjgiBIw3qA — sanya burgess (@sanyaburgess) June 4, 2017

2:19 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Theresa May's party, the Conservatives, said they would suspend national campaigning on Sunday.

2:25 a.m. ET: London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain calm and said he did not want to postpone Thursday's election.

"One thing the terrorists want to do is destroy our way of life," Khan said. "We can't allow them to do that."

Khan said people shouldn't be alarmed and praised the work of the police.

2:29 a.m. ET: French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens are among the wounded in Saturday's London attack.

In a statement Sunday denouncing the "abominable and cowardly" attack, Macron said France will continue fighting "terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned."

Macron said French authorities would work to help the French victims and increase security for French voters in London casting ballots in legislative elections starting Sunday "to show the force of democracy in the face of enemies of freedom."

London has a large French population and attracts many French visitors. French people were also among those injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge in March.

4:04 a.m. ET: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced the party will suspend national campaigning on Sunday "as a mark of respect for those who died and suffered injury."

"Those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed," Corbyn said in a statement. "We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice and will not let terrorists derail our democratic process."

4:28 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Theresa May chairs a Cobra emergency committee meeting at 10 Downing Street.

4:41 a.m. ET: Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick said the death toll has risen to seven in addition to the three suspects who were shot dead.

Dick said police believe the situation is under control, but they need to conduct a thorough search of the area. She asked people to avoid the area, and to stay inside if they are in the area cordoned off. The London Bridge Station and underground will be closed, she said.

4:50 a.m. ET: The benefit concert for Manchester will go on, but with additional security, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "There will be additional security checks taking place, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed," they said.

4:57 a.m. ET: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he can't recall any other elections after a string of terrorist attacks.

"I think it's important to give the message that democracy must prevail," Corbyn said.

The emergency government Cobra meeting had wrapped up.

5:46 a.m. ET: British Prime Minister Theresa May said the three terrorist attacks in three months were not connected by a common network but were bound together by the "single evil ideology of Islamist extremism."

She strongly condemned the attacks in London and Manchester, saying "enough is enough" -- and that tougher measures are needed as "terrorism breeds terrorism" and attackers copy each other.

She said action must be taken within Britain, saying there is "far too much tolerance of extremism in our country." British authorities have disrupted five credible plots since March, May added, without offering details.

She said Thursday's general election in the U.K. will still go on.

6:16 a.m. ET: British Home Secretary Amber Rudd, speaking on ITV'S "Peston on Sunday," said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center (JTAC) has not recommended raising the threat level.

The terror threat level is still at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. After the Manchester attack, it was briefly raised to critical, meaning an attack was seen as imminent.

6:23 a.m. ET: Spain's Foreign Ministry said that one Spaniard is among the dozens wounded in the London attacks. A ministry spokesperson tells The Associated Press that the Spanish man has been taken to a hospital where he is being treated for wounds described as not serious. The spokesperson spoke anonymously in line with ministry policy.

Spain's King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy have expressed their condolences for the victims of the attacks.

The Spanish Royal Family wrote on Twitter: "The British people will overcome this barbarism and senselessness. We are united today in pain and in our tireless defense of freedom."

7:30 a.m. ET: Pope Francis has offered prayers for the victims of the London attacks during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass that marked the Pentecost holiday. Francis invoked prayers that the Holy Spirit "grants peace to the whole world and heal the wounds of war and of terrorism, which also last night, in London, struck innocent victims."

The pope asked for prayers for the victims and their family members caught up in the attack.

7:49 a.m. ET: Arab Gulf countries condemned the attack in London. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait issued separate statements condemning such attacks and expressing their support for the British government.

The Saudi Embassy in the U.K. called on their citizens in London to exercise caution in crowded areas and follow police instructions.

In Turkey, the foreign ministry has expressed its "deep sadness." The ministry says that as "Turkey and the Turkish people, who have been subjected to similar attacks many times, we understand and share the pain of the people of the United Kingdom." The ministry emphasized Turkey's readiness to support the U.K. in its fight against extremism.

7:53 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about the London attack.

"Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?" he tweeted. "That's because they used knives and a truck!"

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" he tweeted.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people," Mr. Trump posted. "If we don't get smart it will only get worse."

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

8:25 a.m. ET: British police said they have arrested 12 people in east London over the London Bridge attack. Police said in a statement that counterterrorism officers made the arrests Sunday morning in Barking.

Police said the investigation is progressing rapidly.

A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured in the Saturday night attack.

9:42 a.m. ET: The British Transport Police chief said that an officer who was wounded in the London Bridge attack was armed only with his baton when he confronted the three knife-wielding assailants. The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther visited the officer at a hospital and said that he's in stable condition. Crowther said that "it became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger." Crowther added that "for an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud."

11:18 a.m. ET: British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid a private visit to some of the victims of the vehicle and knife attacks in central London. May visited King's College Hospital, which is caring for 14 of the 48 people hospitalized after the Saturday night attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

The National Health Service says 21 people remain in critical condition.

4:02 p.m. ET: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian is among those killed in the terrorist attack in London.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said German citizens were among the people wounded in the attack, and one of them has serious injuries. France's minister for Europe says that four French citizens are among the wounded.

London's assistant police commissioner said eight police officers fired "an unprecedented number" of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants. Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said during a news conference on Sunday that the officers fired 50 rounds at the men, striking and wounding a member of the public in the process.

Rowley says the injured civilian's injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.

4:19 pm. ET: Social media giants Google and Twitter have responded to May's statement that internet companies are complicit in terror attacks by giving extremist views "the safe space it needs to breed."

Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said: "We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content." Google said, "We are committed to working in partnership with the government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems, and share the government's commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online."

London police haven't said what role, if any, social media or information from the internet factored into Saturday night's attack.

London's police counterterrorism chief said the public should expect to see increased security measures as authorities investigate the attack. Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that police need to establish whether others were involved.

He said police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is "clearly more to do" in the investigation. He said the white van they used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge was rented by one of the men.

Security cordons will remain around London Bridge indefinitely.

4:23 pm. ET: France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has announced that a French citizen was among those killed and that another remains missing. He said that seven other French nationals are hospitalized, four of them in serious condition.

Jibril Palomba, a resident of a suburban London town where police have conducted a raid, said he thinks one of the London Bridge attackers was a neighbor who was known for religious proselytizing. Palomba said he recognized the man who lived in an apartment armed police raided early Sunday in Barking as one of the dead assailants in a widely published photo.

Palomba said he and his wife first encountered the neighbor after his wife became concerned about how the man spoke to their children and others in a local park "about religion, Mohammed, this kind of stuff." He said that his wife reported the neighbor's behavior to police, but nothing came of it. He also said that he later became friendly with the man and never suspected he could be planning attacks.

4:37 p.m. ET: British national Brett Freeman was stabbed four times and has been recovering in a hospital. His friend took a picture and posted it on Twitter with the caption: "He's a soldier."

Another British national, 23 year-old Daniel O'Neill, was stabbed in Saturday night's attack and is being treated in Kings College hospital. His mother spoke outside the hospital earlier Sunday and said, "he's got a seven-inch scar going from his belly round to his back."

Two Australian citizens and a New Zealand citizen were also among the injured.

5:15 p.m. ET: Officials have released the identity of the Canadian victim who died as a result of the attack. Christine Archibald's family released a statement saying they grieve the loss of their daughter and sister.

"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected. She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé," the statement read. "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

5:25 p.m. ET: Police have arrested 12 people in connection to the terror attack on Saturday, including seven women. There have been no arrests at two residential addresses in Newham, although a number of people have been spoken to.

[A] 38-year-old woman arrested at address 1 in Barking



[B] 28-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking



[C] 52-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking



[D] 55-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking



[E] 27-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking



[F] 55-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking, who has since been released without charge



[G] 49-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking



[H] 60-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking



[I] 19-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking



[J] 27-year-old female arrested at address 2 in Barking



[K] 24-year-old female arrested at address 2 in Barking



[L] 53-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking



5:40 p.m. ET: The London Bridge train station will be opened on Monday, according to a Tweet from officials.

The station will be open tomorrow. Tooley St & St Thomas St entrances open from 0500 & remainder from 0800 pending on ongoing investigations — London Bridge (@NetworkRailLBG) June 4, 2017

5:50 p.m. ET: The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday that left seven people dead, according to a security source to Aamaq agency. It says "a unit of Islamic State Fighters carried out London attacks yesterday."

6:25 p.m. ET: The U.S. Embassy in London remains in close contact with London authorities and continues to gather information, which includes any updates about U.S. citizens who may have been injured. ‎ At this time, officials are not aware of any U.S citizens killed. The U.S. Embassy in London said it stands ready to provide assistance to any U.S. citizens affected by this tragedy.