Little Tykes recalls 540,000 toddler swings

Little Tykes is pulling 540,000 of its “2-in-1 snug and secure pink toddler swings” from shelves due to fall hazards, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week.

The company says it has received 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the children broke their arms.

The product was sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25.

The swing is suspended by four yellow ropes, and the model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat.

The CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.