Tim Kaine's son among 8 charged for allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son was among eight people charged for allegedly disrupting a March rally in support of President Trump.

Linwood "Woody" Kaine, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public. His father was Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 election.

Seven other people were also charged, including two with felonies.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said the permitted rally on March 4th in support of Mr. Trump was interrupted by some protesters who came to cause trouble, CBS Minnesota reports. A criminal complaint says Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. One group member threw a smoke bomb inside.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

"This unlawful group attempted to enter the rally from the second floor staircase by pushing, shoving and eventually employing smoke bombs, Mace, fireworks, thereby creating a dangerous situation," Choi said.

Choi said some 400 people were at the rally and the chaotic and crowded scene is part of the reason it took months to gather enough evidence to bring forth charges against some individuals.

"There were multiple people who witnessed what happened and many of the perpetrators concealed their identities," Choi said.

The complaint says the 24-year-old Kaine was among those who ran away, and he initially resisted arrest.

Kaine doesn't have a listed number and it's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Kaine is not the first son of a national politician to be arrested at a protest. Former President Carter's daughter Amy was arrested several times when she was a teenager for participating in protests.

Sen. Tim Kaine issued a statement in March saying he and his wife "love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."