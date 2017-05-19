Lin-Manuel Miranda joins "DuckTales" voice cast

Lin-Manuel Miranda must not get much sleep these days.

The Broadway-Hollywood hyphenate and "Hamilton" creator is now joining the voice cast of "Duck Tales" on DisneyXD, Disney said in a statement.

Miranda, who's just coming off from his work on the music of "Moana," will voice Duckburg hero Gizmoduck, also known as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, who works as an intern with Scrooge McDuck's in-house mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose.

"DuckTales" co-producer and story edidtor Francisco Angones said he's excited to have another Latino onboard.

"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own," he said in a statement. "In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt 'DuckTales'' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."

Miranda is reportedly a lifelong "DuckTales" fan.

Executive producer Matt Youngberg said Miranda is a great choice for the role because of his enthusiasm.

"Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck. His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell 'BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!'"

Miranda is also set to star in "Mary Poppins Returns," and in the fall he announced that he will be adapting the "Kingkiller Chronicle" trilogy into a film and TV series.

"DuckTales" will air later this summer.