Lily Collins says she forgives dad Phil Collins in new book “Unfiltered”

Actress Lily Collins says her singer father, Phil Collins, wasn’t always the best dad, but she says it’s not too late for them to “move forward” in her new book.

Collins has forgiven her father in “Unfiltered,” a book of essays.

In “Unfiltered,” Collins writes that she forgives her father for “not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected.” She adds that they can’t “rewrite the past” though it isn’t too late for them to make amends.

Phil Collins and Lily’s mother, Jill Tavelman, divorced in 1996, when Lily was seven.

Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.”

Her book was released Tuesday, months after her father’s own memoir “Not Dead Yet.”

Phil Collins wrote in his book about his children, “I carry guilt over each of my kids all the time I was away. Music made me, but also it un-made me.”