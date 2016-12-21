Liam Neeson can't shake his "Taken" persona in an audition for Santa

“I see you when you’re sleeping. I know when you’re awake” takes on a whole new meaning when Liam Neeson says it in a threatening tone a la “Taken.”

In a video for the “Late Show,” Neeson is shown “auditioning” for a job as a mall Santa.

When the manager asks him to try again in a less intimidating way, Neeson insists he has the character down.

“Do you do you understand what Santa is saying here?” he asks. “He’s making a list -- naughty, nice. He’s detailed. He’s singleminded. He’s an eye in the sky bringing swift judgment “

As for the reindeer who trampled over Grandma?

“I will look for him. I will find him. I will kill him.”

Watch to see his full audition.