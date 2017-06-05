Liam Gallagher of Oasis calls out brother Noel for skipping One Love Manchester concert

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher called out his brother, Noel Gallagher, for not performing at Sunday's One Love Manchester concert.

Liam gave a surprise performance of Oasis' songs at the benefit show, but he sang them solo.

He tweeted an apology on behalf of his brother and said, "id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed."

What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Then he wrote an even more pointed criticism of his brother and tweeted, "Noels out of the f**king country weren't we all love get on a f**king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k."

The two brothers have a well-documented, long-running feud