LeBron James passes Michael Jordan as all-time playoff scorer

BOSTON -- King James has another throne.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list on Thursday night. The Cavaliers star hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that gave him 29 points in the game and 5,989 points in his postseason career.

Elsa / Getty Images

Jordan scored 5,987 in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers met the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James entered the game 27 points behind Jordan.

The Cavaliers punched their ticket on Thursday night by demolishing the Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, taking the series 4-1, CBS Sports reports. The Cavs will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, starting June 1.