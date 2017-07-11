Lady Gaga postponing Dive Bar Tour show in Las Vegas

Don't grab that seat at the bar just yet.

Lady Gaga was scheduled to make one last stop on her 2017 Dive Bar Tour at a surprise venue in Las Vegas on Thursday night, but the "Perfect Illusion" singer has postponed the gig.

"Unfortunately Lady Gaga needs to postpone the first stop of the 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this week in Las Vegas," a statement from Gaga's team and sponsor Bud Light released Tuesday read.

"She's deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a new date as soon as possible. She can't wait to see all of you soon."

Gaga's upcoming stadium and arena tour is set to kick off Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour is set to stop in Las Vegas on Aug. 11.