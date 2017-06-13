Lady Gaga launches Starbucks drinks for Born This Way Foundation

Lady Gaga is teaming up with Starbucks to launch a line of iced drinks called the Cups of Kindness collection.

Cups of Kindness will benefit Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. Starbucks will donate $0.25 for each Cups of Kindness beverage sold between June 13 and 19.

Gaga and her mother launched the Born This Way Foundation in 2012. The empowerment organization focuses on issues like self-confidence, well-being, anti-bullying, mentoring and career development through research, education and advocacy.

The four drinks will likely be popular on Instagram with their bright colors. Two of the four drinks are new: Matcha Lemonade and Violet Drink, while Pink Drink and Ombre Pink Drink are already popular at the chain.

Matcha Lemonade is lemonade shaken with matcha green tea and Violet Drink is made with blackberry, hibiscus and coconut milk.

Pink Drink is strawberry acai with coconut milk, while Ombre Pink Drink is a blend of lime, coconut milk and Teavana Passion Tango Tea.