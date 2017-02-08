Lady Gaga responds to body shaming after Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga has heard the chatter across the Internet about her figure following her Super Bowl halftime show, and she’s having none of it.

After Gaga performed in front of a TV audience of more than 111 million people, some critics couldn’t resist commenting on her figure, suggesting the “Born This Way” singer wasn’t in absolutely perfect shape for her 13-minute live performance. People on Twitter made comments like, “The flab is real right now...cover that s*** up lady gaga.”

“I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

The rest of the world clearly wasn’t listening to the body-shamers, as sales of Lady Gaga’s records have jumped more than 1,000 percent, selling around 150,000 digital albums and singles on Sunday alone, according to Nielsen Music.