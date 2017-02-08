Lady Gaga and Metallica team up for duet at the Grammys

Lady Gaga has another huge gig coming up. Just a week after her Super Bowl halftime show, Gaga will perform with Metallica at the 2017 Grammys.

The Recording Academy announced that the singer, who also just announced a world tour, will sing a duet with the eight-time Grammy-winning band.

Gaga, who has six Grammys of her own under her belt, played a major role in last year’s ceremony, during which she performed a tribute to the late David Bowie.

The pop star has had an eventful past week. Sales of her records have jumped more than 1,000 percent, selling around 150,000 digital albums and singles on Sunday alone, according to Nielsen Music.

The 2017 Grammys, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air Feb. 12 on CBS and CBS All Access.