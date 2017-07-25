CBS/AP July 25, 2017, 4:59 PM

Knife-wielding man who shouted "Allahu Akbar" arrested in Spain, authorities say

Spanish police officers stop a man on the Beni Enzar border crossing between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, Spain, on July 25, 2017, in this still image from a CCTV video.

Spain's Interior Ministry via REUTERS

MADRID -- A man was arrested after he held a large knife against his abdomen and shouted "Allahu Akbar" -- "God is Great" in Arabic -- at a busy Spanish frontier with Morocco, authorities in the Spanish enclave of Melilla said Tuesday.

Video released by Spain's National Police showed how agents encircled the man, who wore shorts and a T-shirt and walked slowly. In the surveillance camera footage, a police officer throws a large plastic bollard at the man, who falls over before other officers subdue him.

One of the officers was treated after he received a small cut to one finger, Spain's Interior Ministry delegate for Melilla, Abdelmalik El Barkani, told reporters at a news conference.

The Reuters news agency reports that Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido tweeted: "The rapid, coordinated and professional conduct of the police has avoided a serious incident in Beni Enzar. All my support to the hurt officer."

Authorities said the incident happened at 7:35 a.m. at the Beni Enzar access to the Spanish territory in northern Africa, as hundreds gathered to cross the border.

The man, who is believed to be a 29-year-old Moroccan citizen, was arrested and brought to a police station where he was questioned.

El Barkani said that the investigation into the incident is still open and all hypotheses are being considered.

